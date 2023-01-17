Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,826 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 2,227 put options.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.0 %

SPR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,667. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

