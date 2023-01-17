Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 825 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,362,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

