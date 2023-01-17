Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 4,272 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,959. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

