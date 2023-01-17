Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.