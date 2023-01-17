Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.