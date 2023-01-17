Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,747. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.