Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.