Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.12

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 3127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,190.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 over the last ninety days. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $11,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

