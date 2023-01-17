Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $887.44 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.020314 USD and is up 14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,362.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

