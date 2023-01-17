Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0233

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $233.23 million and $77.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00233672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02321799 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $56,990,873.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

