Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.87

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.87 and last traded at $119.26, with a volume of 15778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.80.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

