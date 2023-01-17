Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $284.73 million and approximately $103.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00084286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00058805 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010514 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024941 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004413 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,997,596,038 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
