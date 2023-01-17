The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

