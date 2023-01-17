The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at The New Ireland Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $321,671.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 51,831 shares of company stock valued at $365,370 in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

IRL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.