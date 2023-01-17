The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $732.40 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. The Graph has a total market cap of $732.40 million and $37.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00433915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.38 or 0.30448465 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00749957 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,563,155,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,762,291,206 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

