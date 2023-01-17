The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $315.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $315.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $240.35. 29,771,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,100,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.60.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.