The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $266.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,739. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $331.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.