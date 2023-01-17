The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

SCHW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.53. 130,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

