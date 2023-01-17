The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Raised by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

