Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 890.4% in December

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,500 shares, a growth of 890.4% from the December 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 42,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,672. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.