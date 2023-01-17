TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGVC remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Tuesday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Trading of TG Venture Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

