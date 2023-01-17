Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,903.78 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $92.24 million and approximately $557,745.06 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,903.78 or 0.08910629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00434496 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.67 or 0.30498439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00760812 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

