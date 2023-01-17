Tenset Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $122.96 million and $60,610.30 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,841,337 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

