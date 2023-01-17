Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

GIM stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 96,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $393,202.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,534,913 shares in the company, valued at $144,627,095.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $393,202.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,534,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,627,095.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,115,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

