Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 29 at Morgan Stanley

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 30 to SEK 29 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

