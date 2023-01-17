Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

