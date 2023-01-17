Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 644,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 9,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

