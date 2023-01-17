Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,903 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $26,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 79.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.00. 105,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,955. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

