Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $45.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.88. 65,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,243. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

