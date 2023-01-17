TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the December 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAGOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.