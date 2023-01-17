T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.06. 12,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

