sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $51.71 million and approximately $26.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00431027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.78 or 0.30244683 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00764971 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,733,762 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.