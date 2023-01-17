Supremex (TSE:SXP) PT Set at C$9.15 by Cormark

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) received a C$9.15 price target from analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s current price.

SXP stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 141,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market cap of C$176.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$6.90.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supremex will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

