Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SUM opened at $32.02 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $153,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.