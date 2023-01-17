Substratum Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Substratum has a market cap of $328,358.71 and $30.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000985 USD and is up 14.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

