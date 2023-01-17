Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.52

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $375,876.92 and $8.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00232898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097828 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

