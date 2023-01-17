Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.90 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $153,596.04 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $290.16 or 0.01369725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 291.49762574 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $176,918.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

