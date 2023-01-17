StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Buy”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,433. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.