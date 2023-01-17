StockNews.com Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Buy

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 1,277,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

