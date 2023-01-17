StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UVE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.65%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

