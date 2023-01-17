StockNews.com Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.