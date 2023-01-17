StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kadmon Stock Performance

Shares of KDMN opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.