StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CASI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

