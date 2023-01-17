Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 23,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 15,790 call options.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.32.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

