Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (AMAT, BIR, CHKP, CUBE, DIS, ELD, ICHR, KEL, KLAC, LRCX)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 17th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$13.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

