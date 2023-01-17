Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (AMAT, BIR, CHKP, CUBE, DIS, ELD, ICHR, KEL, KLAC, LRCX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 17th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$13.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

