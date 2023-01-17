Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 49,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

