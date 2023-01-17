Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 77,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

