Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $508,000 in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,455,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,092,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

