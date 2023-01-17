Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $564,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 650.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $252.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

