Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $434,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $305,744. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 51,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,357. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $233.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

